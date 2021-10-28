COHEN, PETER EDWARD

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 20:41

Date of Birth: 07/07/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W

Address: ELSBREE ST, FORT RIVER, MA 01002

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165013 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007786

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

