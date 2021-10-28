COHEN, PETER EDWARD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 20:41
Date of Birth: 07/07/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: W
Address: ELSBREE ST, FORT RIVER, MA 01002
Occupation: UNEMPLOYED
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165013 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007786
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR