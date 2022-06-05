Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 00:20

Date of Birth: 09/17/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1684 7 STREET, HOMESTEAD, FL 33033

Occupation: STOCK in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD098498 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004531

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 322.34.2c MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

