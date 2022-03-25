COLETTI, DAVID ANTHONY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/25/2022 | 09:38

Date of Birth: 11/08/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 108 CARROLL ST, ISLAMORADA, FL 33037

Occupation: BOAT CAPT in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 108 CARROLL ST EAST,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD050625 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002390

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you