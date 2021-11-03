COLL, ELIECER LAZARO

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 07:18
Date of Birth: 04/20/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 889 ELLEN DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: PLUMBER in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: NESTOR ARGOTE - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168222 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007982
Charges: 2 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION