COLL, ELIECER LAZARO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 07:18

Date of Birth: 04/20/1977 Age: 44 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 889 ELLEN DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: PLUMBER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: NESTOR ARGOTE - MCSO\DIST 6 A SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168222 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007982

Charges: 2 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

