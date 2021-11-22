COLLINS, JEFFREY MARTIN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 22:07

Date of Birth: 11/09/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 615 16TH COURT, KEY LARGO, FL 33316

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION FOREMAN in LAKEWORTH

Arrest Location: 89901 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: WARDELL HANNA - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177110 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008453

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you