COLLINS, JEFFREY MARTIN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 22:07
Date of Birth: 11/09/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 615 16TH COURT, KEY LARGO, FL 33316
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION FOREMAN in LAKEWORTH
Arrest Location: 89901 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: WARDELL HANNA - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD177110 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008453
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH