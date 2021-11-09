COLLORA, KEITH RICHARD

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 02:04
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171033 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008150
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS