COLLORA, KEITH RICHARD

Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 02:04

Date of Birth: 08/02/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171033 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008150

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

