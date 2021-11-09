Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 01:13

Date of Birth: 08/02/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 30963 OETTLEY DR, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD TORRES - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD171039 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008152

Charges: 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

