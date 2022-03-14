COLON, ALEXANDER MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/14/2022 | 01:45

Date of Birth: 12/19/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 301 WHITE STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 301 WHITE ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

