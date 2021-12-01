COLON, ALEXANDER MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/01/2021 | 14:32

Date of Birth: 12/19/1972 Age: 48 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 301 WHITE STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD181889 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008701

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

