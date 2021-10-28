COMAS, JAVIER

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/25/2021 | 02:57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1966 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 198 GRAND CANAL DR, MIAMI, FL 33144
Occupation: CARPENTER in HIALEAH GARDENS
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: WEDLET JEAN JACQUES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD163479 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007714
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH