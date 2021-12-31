COMAS, MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/30/2021 | 22:40

Date of Birth: 08/02/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 471 64TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 11100 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: VICTOR CRISTEA - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197241 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009554

Charges: None

Recommended for you