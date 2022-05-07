COMAS, MANUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 11:06

Date of Birth: 08/02/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 471 64TH STREET OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 11100 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD197241 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009554

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS

