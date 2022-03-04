CONLEY, WILLIAM STEWART

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 10:11

Date of Birth: 11/11/1959 Age: 62 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: HANDYMAN

Arrest Location: 604 WHITEHEAD ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

