CONTRERAS-ESPARZA, JOSE INES

Arrest Date/Time: 11/19/2021 | 21:47

Date of Birth: 04/17/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 19 JANET PL, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: FRUIT STAND in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 102250 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD176253 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008416

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1b DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH