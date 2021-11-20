CONTRERAS-ESPARZA, JOSE INES

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/19/2021 | 21:47
Date of Birth: 04/17/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: H
Address: 19 JANET PL, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: FRUIT STAND in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 102250 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176253 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008416
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1b DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH