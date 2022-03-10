CONWAY, PHILLIP EVERETT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 11:16

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 420 HIGH ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 530 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2b ASSAULT 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY