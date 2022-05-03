COOK, ALBERT HANK

Arrest Date/Time: 05/03/2022 | 12:36

Date of Birth: 06/25/1968 Age: 53 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 53 G MIRIRAM ST, STOCK ISLAND, FL

Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075532 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003605

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

