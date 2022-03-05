COOK, EPHRAIM LEO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/05/2022 | 09:09

Date of Birth: 12/14/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5105 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD038133 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001789

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY