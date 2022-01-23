Arrest Date/Time: 01/23/2022 | 16:27

Date of Birth: 08/08/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 622 UNION ST, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32202

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 12690 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRE OUELLETTE - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD012981 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000640

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b2 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you