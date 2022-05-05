COON, ASHTON MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/05/2022 | 15:40

Date of Birth: 02/05/2004 Age: 18 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 106003 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: STUDENT

Arrest Location: 89901 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD075583 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003607

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

