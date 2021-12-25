Arrest Date/Time: 12/25/2021 | 02:56

Date of Birth: 08/22/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 1644 BUTTONWOOD DR, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WHITE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194065 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009394

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4b BURGL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.13.2c ROBBERY

