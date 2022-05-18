CORNEJO VILLALOBOS, ANDRES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/17/2022 | 23:27

Date of Birth: 03/21/2004 Age: 18 Gender: M Race: H

Address: 19 JENNY LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: SERVER in KEYLARGO

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD085526 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004046

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH