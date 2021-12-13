COSME, ALBERT PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 20:03

Date of Birth: 08/28/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 118 2ND CT, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 720 GALE PL, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188129 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009068

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH