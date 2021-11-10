Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 11:49
Date of Birth: 10/13/2001 Age: 20 Gender: F Race: H
Address: 40 AVENUE E, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 99615 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN BARNETT - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD159923 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007541
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON