Arrest Date/Time: 11/10/2021 | 11:49

Date of Birth: 10/13/2001 Age: 20 Gender: F Race: H

Address: 40 AVENUE E, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 99615 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN BARNETT - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD159923 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007541

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2a FRAUD-IMPERSON