COVIT, ADAM JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 01/30/2022 | 18:54

Date of Birth: 01/10/1979 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 15051 WINDOVER WAY, DAVIE, FL 33331

Occupation: SALEMAN in PLANTATION

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWARD ASKINS - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD017369 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000802

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you