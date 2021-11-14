Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/13/2021 | 20:15
Date of Birth: 11/25/1991 Age: 29 Gender: F Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 4 5 TH AVE, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOHN ALLEN - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A1
Incident #: MCSO21CAD173422 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008280
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY