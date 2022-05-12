COX, WAYLON JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 05:01

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1900 AMERICAN WAY, KINGSPORT, TN 37660

Occupation: COOK in KINGSPORT

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD081641 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003868

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION