Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 22:51

Date of Birth: 07/13/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 5013 CASSATT AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808

Occupation: STAGE HAND in ORLANDO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096079 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004462

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

