CRAWFORD, CHRISTIAN CURTIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/27/2022 | 16:08

Date of Birth: 01/16/1997 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1515 JOSEPHINE STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER in KEYS WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD072049 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003429

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION