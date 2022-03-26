CRESSEY, MELISSA LINNEA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/26/2022 | 02:45

Date of Birth: 11/28/1985 Age: 36 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1200 ST NW, WASHINGTON, DC 20005

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 600 FLEMING ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

