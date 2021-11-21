Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 02:25
Date of Birth: 06/18/1967 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 12399 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 232 55 ST, MARATHON
Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM GUERRA - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176860 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008437
Charges: 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON