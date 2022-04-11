CRICHTON, COURTNEY SOPHIA

Arrest Date/Time: 04/11/2022 | 15:30

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: I

Address: 119 FLORIDA PARK DR, PALM COAST, FL 32137

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 102050 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD196385 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009504

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 831.09 FRAUD

Recommended for you