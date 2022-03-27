CRICHTON, COURTNEY SOPHIA

Arrest Date/Time: 03/26/2022 | 19:59

Date of Birth: 07/07/1988 Age: 33 Gender: F Race: I

Address: 119 FLORIDA PARK DR, PALM COAST, FL 32137

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 101000 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD051575 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002442

Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 784.07.2b BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.01 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

