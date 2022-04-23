CROSS, CHRISTOPHER L

Arrest Date/Time: 04/23/2022 | 09:26

Date of Birth: 03/22/1987 Age: 35 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 82929 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA, FL 33040

Occupation: ARTIST

Arrest Location: 82929 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD066802 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003164

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 784.03(1)(a)1

Recommended for you