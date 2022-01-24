CROSSGILL, JUVANIE

Arrest Date/Time: 01/24/2022 | 17:22

Date of Birth: 05/25/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 120 CASALS PL, BRONX, NY 10475

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD013580 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000657

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c2 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c2 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a1 FRAUD-SWINDLE 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.568.2c FRAUD-IMPERSON