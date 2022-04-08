Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 05:26

Date of Birth: 02/28/1994 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8406 NEW KINGS RD, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32218

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059320 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002833

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR