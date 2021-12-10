CRUZ, EFRAIN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/09/2021 | 00:27

Date of Birth: 05/22/1974 Age: 47 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11671 PANAN TERRACE, DUNNELLON, FL 34433

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: WEDLET JEAN JACQUES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD185742 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008929

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you