CRUZ, GALO AGUSTIN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 09:09
Date of Birth: 04/18/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1571 129 COURT, MIAMI, FL 33037
Occupation: COOK in MIAMI
Arrest Location: US1,
Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168257 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007985
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR