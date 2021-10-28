CRUZ, NOEL

Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 04:42

Date of Birth: 01/15/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2620 76TH ST, HIALEAH, FL 33016

Occupation: ADMIN DISC

Arrest Location: SADOWSKI CAUSEWAY/6 ST, KEY COLONY BEACH

Arresting Officer/Agency: CHRISTOPHER RUFIN - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162455 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007668

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.1939.1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

