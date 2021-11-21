CRUZ, RODOLFO

Arrest Date/Time: 11/19/2021 | 11:20

Date of Birth: 07/10/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1570 33RD ROAD, HOMESTEAD, FL

Occupation: CONSTUCTION

Arrest Location: 101075 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: DARNELL DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD172878 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008241

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.2e LARC

