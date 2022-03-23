CUCCHI, ROBERT WAYNE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 08:44

Date of Birth: 08/31/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 374 73RD ST OCEAN, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: LABORER

Arrest Location: 107TH ST AT INDUSTRIAL AVENUE , MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049447 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002336

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

