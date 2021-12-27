Arrest Date/Time: 12/27/2021 | 02:35

Date of Birth: 09/01/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: DUCK KEY, DUCK KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD194974 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009444

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

