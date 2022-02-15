CUMMINGS, AMY ELIZABETH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/08/2022 | 03:37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1976 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1041 BRADFORD PL, BISHOP, GA 30621

Occupation: CLINICAL SPECIALIST in BISHOP

Arrest Location: 135 DUVAL ST, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 877.03 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER