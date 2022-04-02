CUNNINGHAM, JAHMIR AVONAIS

Arrest Date/Time: 04/01/2022 | 23:46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 884 14TH ST, HOMESTEAD, FL 33034

Occupation: DELI CLERK in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: US-1/SR-5 NB @ 90MM, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055557 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002644

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 790.01.2 CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS

