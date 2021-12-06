CURTIS, TROY LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 12/06/2021 | 15:17

Date of Birth: 08/08/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1145 QUEEN ST N, ST PETERSBURG, FL 33713

Occupation: COOK

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS CAREAGA - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184476 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008847

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you