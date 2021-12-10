DAILEY, TAMMY ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/10/2021 | 05:17

Date of Birth: 02/20/1958 Age: 63 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 210 WALNUT ST PO.BOX 161, BAIBRIDGE, PA 17502

Occupation: BARTENDER

Arrest Location: 527 CARIBBEAN DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186385 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008970

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

Recommended for you