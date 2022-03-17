DALMAN, DAKOTA ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/17/2022 | 12:01

Date of Birth: 09/01/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1201 MARGARET ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MARINE WORKER

Arrest Location: KW HARBOR, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD045773 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002163

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 775.13.5a FAIL TO REG AS CRIM REG 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you