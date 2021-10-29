DAMIS, MELISSA PATRICIA

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 04:32
Date of Birth: 03/17/1970 Age: 51 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 55 PALMETTO DR, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040
Occupation: SHRIMP BOAT in STOCK ISLAND
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD165726 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007827
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION