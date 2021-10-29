DAMIS, MELISSA PATRICIA

Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 04:32

Date of Birth: 03/17/1970 Age: 51 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 55 PALMETTO DR, BIG COPPITT, FL 33040

Occupation: SHRIMP BOAT in STOCK ISLAND

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: NATHAN CURRY - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165726 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007827

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you