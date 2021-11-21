DANIELS, MILLAR PARRISH

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 03:32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1999 Age: 22 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 7281 SHRIMP RD, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: TANISHA MULTY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD176814 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008436
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.021 LOITERING 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH