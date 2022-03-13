DAVIS, BRITTANY FARRELL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/13/2022 | 04:36

Date of Birth: 08/21/1994 Age: 27 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 3753 BLUE RIDGE RD, WEST PALM BEACH, FL 33406

Occupation: SALES in WEST PALM BEACH

Arrest Location: 522 CARIBBEAN DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD043110 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002038

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1b DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

