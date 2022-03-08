DAVIS, DEAN EVERETT

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 14:46

Date of Birth: 11/28/1992 Age: 29 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD040156 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001872

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

Recommended for you